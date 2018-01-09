Try Harder Trailer: Saturday Church!

A fourteen-year old boy tries to juggle his gender identity with what his family expects – until he is found out and seeks comfort and aid at Saturday Church, a program for LGBTQ youth.

Saturday Church will premiere in New York and Los Angeles, on demand and on all digital platforms on January 12th.

SATURDAY CHURCH

Written and Directed by Damon Cardasis

Starring

Luka Kain (winner: Best Actor, OutFest)

Margot Bingham (“She’s Gotta Have It,” “Queen Sugar”)

Regina Taylor (“Elementary,” “The Unit”)

Marquis Rodriguez (“Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist”)

Mj Rodriguez and Indya Moore (Ryan Murphy’s upcoming “Pose”)

Alexia Garcia (feature debut)

Kate Bornstein (Gender theorist / author / performer)

**7:10pm Friday Q&A at the Village East Cinemas will be moderated by Susan Sarandon**

**Winner: OUTFEST 2017 – Best Actor: Luka Kain**

**TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Audience Award: Runner-Up**

**BFI LONDON FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Official Selection**

“This is a film of great warmth, humor and love. Gets at something vivid and intense about the adversity of being young and closeted. [Cardasis] shines a light on a subculture we don’t really see in mainstream cinema.”

– Jason Bailey, FLAVORWIRE

“A crowd pleaser. A rousing celebration of one boy’s search for his identity.”

– Joe McGovern, ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

“As vibrant as it is vital. Tells the coming-out story of a young black gay man… as a musical, blending elements of [Moonlight and La La Land] into a winning new combination. Dynamically choreographed identity-empowerment ballads that would be right at home on either next year’s Oscar ballot or NYC vogue ball playlist.”

– Peter Debruge, VARIETY

Synopsis:

SATURDAY CHURCH tells the story of 14-year-old Ulysses, a shy and effeminate boy, who finds himself coping with new responsibilities as “man of the house” after the death of his father. Living alongside his mother, younger brother, and conservative aunt, Ulysses is also struggling with questions about his gender identity. He finds an escape by creating a world of fantasy filled with dance and music. Ulysses’ journey takes a turn for the better when he encounters a vibrant transgender community, who take him to “Saturday Church,” a program for LGBTQ youth. Ulysses manages to keep his two worlds apart; appeasing his aunt and discovering his passion for the NYC ball scene, and voguing, until his double life is revealed. Ulysses must find the courage to be who he truly is, all while risking losing those he cares about most.

TRT: 82 min.

Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films

Director: Damon Cardasis

Writer: Damon Cardasis

Cast: Luka Kain, Margot Bingham, Regina Taylor, Marquis Rodriguez, Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Alexia Garcia, Kate Bornstein, Jaylin Fletcher

Producers: Mandy Tagger-Brockey, Adi Ezroni, Damon Cardasis, Rebecca Miller

Executive Producers: Sharon Chang, Luigi Caiola, Isabel Henderson, Lia Mayer-Sommer, Kirk Michael Fellows

SATURDAY CHURCH Opens in New York and Los Angeles, on demand and on all digital platforms on January 12th

Like this: Like Loading...