Trailer: Robert Rodriguez’s The Limit – A VR Film!

Robert Rodriguez – a long-time early adaptor – has made what he calls ‘The First-Ever Immersive Cinema Experience,’ The Limit.

Shot entirely in VR, The Limit is now available. The trailer and a list of bonus materials follow.

Available Now at www.TheLimitVR.com

Enter a new world of storytelling in this blockbuster “immersive cinema” experience from visionary filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (Sin City). As a rogue agent with a mysterious past, you enlist the help of enhanced super-assassin M-13 (Michelle Rodriguez) to retrieve your identity and strike against the deadly organization that created you. Also featuring Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), THE LIMIT will put you inside a high-octane 20-minute action movie like you’ve never seen!

THE LIMIT is a lean-back experience captured in a new cinematic VR format, wider than 180 degrees, that bridges the gap between large-format movies and 360-degree video. It offers ultra-high fidelity and unprecedented production value from a live-action VR film.

Includes:

* Full-length 3D and 2D versions of the film

* 2 featurettes on the making of this groundbreaking production

* Director’s commentary featuring Robert Rodriguez and co-writer Racer Max

* Chapter selection to easily share favorite moments with friends

* Virtual “Surreal Theater” environment

* A rocking spatial audio mix featuring an original music score

* Subtitles in English, Spanish, German, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese

#TheLimitVR

