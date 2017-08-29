Trailer Released for Bone Tomahawk Directors Brawl in Cell Block 99!

Vince Vaughn stars in Brawl in Cell Blockk 99 – the new film from Bone Tomahawk director S. Craig Zahler.

Official Selection of 2017 Venice Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. In theaters October 6. In BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99, a former boxer named Bradley (Vince Vaughn) loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to end. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.

