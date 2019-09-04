Trailer: Gretl: There’s Something Wrong Here!

Hansel and Gretl gets a revisionist makeover in Orion Pictures’ Gretl. Here, Gretl (IT’s Sophia Lillis) is the older sibling and she’s trying to figure out what’s so wrong in the woods near her home.

Gretl will be in theaters on January 31, 2020.

A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis, It) leads her little brother (Sammy Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

From Osgood Perkins, the director of The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, the film also stars Alice Krige (“The OA,” Star Trek: First Contact), Jessica De Gouw (“Underground,” ” Arrow”) and Charles Babalola (“Black Mirror,” The Legend of Tarzan). Gretel & Hansel is written by Rob Hayes (“Chewing Gum”), produced by Brian Kavanaugh- Jones (Sinister, Upgrade) and Fred Berger (La La Land, Destroyer) on behalf of Automatik and executive produced by Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher. Orion Pictures presents Gretel & Hansel, in theaters nationwide on January 31, 2020.

Genre: Horror

Director: Osgood “ Oz” Perkins

Written by: Rob Hayes

Cast: Sophia Lillis, introducing Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw

Producers: Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger

Executive Producers: Sandra Yee Ling, Macdara Kelleher

