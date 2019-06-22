Topgolf National Harbor is Ready, Set, Swinging for a Successful Opener

Friday, June 21st is the official grand opening of the region’s fourth Topgolf however, on Wednesday, June 12th, the Dallas-based company held a sneak preview for its gorgeous National Harbor location.

The Rogers Revue & EM was honored with an invitation to a sweet tasting and networking event where we met wonderful sales associates and wait staff as well as their ambitious Operations Manager, Jim Hartner.

The three-story, 65,000-square-foot venue at 6400 Clipper Way in Oxon Hill includes more than 100 hitting bays; full-service restaurant and bars; a rooftop terrace with a fire pit; more than 200 high-definition televisions; and private event and meeting spaces.

Tournaments at Topgolf is more social and exciting than your traditional on-course golf tournament: day or evening play, no rain-outs or weather delays, a compact timeline and fun for all skill levels. Raising for a cause? Visit topgolf.com/events to submit a request.

Corporate Platinum memberships include unlimited play for up to six players per card during platinum hours and priority access to jump the waitlist at any time. Annual membership fees ranges start at about $5K. Plus, it’s a family friendly environment with teen and kids’ party packages available. ($420 up to 12 teens / $630 for up to 18 teens and $300 for up to 12 kids / $450 for up to 18 kids)

Probably the coolest part of the night (other than practicing your golf swings) was meeting Season 4 Chef Showdown winner Executive Sous Chef Randy Bennett. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tb_q48dgQvc) He is passionate about educating you on how he develops his upcoming menu.

Topgolf National Harbor is definitely an ace of fun whether you’re a golf legend or a beginner 🙂

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...