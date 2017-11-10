Top 10 Most Shocking Pakistani Film Twists!

The new genre of Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi filmmakers are taking the step ahead. They came up with innovative and new ideas to leave the audience to grip their seats.

As, there are few films which become hit because of their star-studded performance. But, there are also films, which rock the silver screen with its amazing combination of plot line, climax, direction and performance. Are you also looking for such type of films? If yes, then let’s have a look at some of the best Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani films which will surely blow your mind.

Kahaani (2012)

Kahaani film was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This film stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vidya Balan in lead roles. The story of the film explores the theme of motherhood and feminism in this patriarchal society.

It is a Bollywood mystery thriller film which depicts the journey of a pregnant woman who is finding his missing husband. The helpless lady came from London to Kolkata for her mission. This film has the best engaging climax in Indian Film history.

Drishyam

Drishyam is directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is a Malayalam thriller film with film stars Asha Sarath, Mohanlal Meena, in the main roles, coupled with Roshan Basheer, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique in supporting roles. The film was remade in Hindi with the same title starring Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ajay Devgan in lead roles.

Drishyam is a film about the life of a common man and his family. This film’s box office record and success make it an iconic film.

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

It is a psychological thriller film which was launched in the year of 2010. This film was directed by Vijay Lalwani. Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar are in main roles in this film.

The story of this film revolves around Karthik who wins the hear of his stunning co-worker. He receives early morning phone calls from someone claiming to be himself. The climax of this film is amazing that let the audience glued to their seats.

A Wednesday (2008)

This film is a Bollywood suspense thriller film and is directed by Neeraj Pandey. Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Jimmy Shergill, Aamir Bashir, and Deepal shaw are in lead roles in this film.

The story of this particular film revolves around the mysterious caller who frightens to set off bombs in Mumbai. The film is of small length, simple, yet gripping and entertaining with a number of twists in the climax.

Mumbai Police (2013)

Mumbai Police movie was launched in the year of 2013. It is directed by Rosshan Andrews. Starcast of this movie is Prithviraj, Rahman and Jayasurya in the lead roles, coupled with Aparna Nair, Hima Davis, and Kunjan.

The film follows a non-linear narration which worked out really well in holding the audience clutched to their seats.

Nenokkadine (2014)

Nenokkadine is a Malayalam psychological thriller film directed by Sukumar. Kriti senon and Mahesh Senon are in the lead role in this picture.

The story of this film is based on the rock star who tolerates delusions that are attached to the killing of his parents.

Race (2008)

Race was one of the most intriguing and engaging suspense thriller movies. This movie was directed by Abbas-Mustan. This movie is available with a viciously twisted script and different shades of characters. Its climax sat like a pearl in the oyster. Who walks home with all the insurance money? Who goes home in the piece? Find all these questions by watching this amazing movie.

3 Idiots (2009)

3 Idiots was one of the best movies with amazing film twist. This movie was launched in the year of 2009. This film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Aamir Khan was in the lead role in this movie along with co-actors Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, R. Madhavan. Aamir Khan character in this movie is practical, inspiring, fun and honest. This movie has an amazing climax which reveals the shocking truth which changes the complete dynamics of the movie.

Janaan

Janaan is Pakistani romantic comedy film which was directed by Azfar Jafri. The film was released in Pakistan by ARY Films on 12 September 2016.

Armeena Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Ali Rehman Khan, and Hania Khan are main lead roles in this movie. In Janaan, Meena is a student who lives in Vancouver, Canada who travels to Swat, Pakistan for her cousin’s wedding. Janaan is available with an interesting climax, which you must watch. This movie was one of the best movie launched in the year of 2016.

Meagher Onek Rong

Meagher Onek Rong is a Bangladeshi movie which was directed by Harunur Rashid. Omor Elahi, Mathin, Master Adnan are in the lead role of this movie. This film got National Film Award in five categories including Best Director, Best Film, Best music director, best child artist and best cinematography.

This film portraits rape scenes during the liberation and committing suicide of the victims. It has also shown the adopting of war children to their new mother after the death of his mother committed suicide. This film is available with a very interesting climax which not let viewers stop watching it again and again.

