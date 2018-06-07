Toothless Has a Girlfriend Trailer: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World!

Now that Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) is the chief of the village Berk, he’s about to have to make some tough decisions – especially since his village, humans and dragons alike, are about to face their darkest threat.

On the plus side, a female Night Fury appears and Toothless is just as awkward at romance as Hiccup!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World premieres on March 1, 2019.

From DreamWorks Animation comes the highly anticipated culmination of one of the most popular animated franchises in film history, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this next chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will test the bonds of their relationship like never before.

For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and How to Train Your Dragon series producer Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, Tarzan).

www.howtotrainyourdragon.com

Genres: Epic Animated-Adventure

Starring: Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham

Directed By: Dean DeBlois

Produced By: Brad Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

