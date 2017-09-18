Tokyo Ghoul: RE – The Human/Ghoul Battle Continues!

The battle between ghouls and humans continues in new sequel series to Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul: RE.

The Commission of Counter Ghoul is the only organization fighting the Ghoul menace – their newest weapon is an experimental procedure that implants human investigators with a Ghoul’s Kagune, giving them Ghoul powers and abilities.

Tokyo Ghoul: RE Vol. 1 will be available in print and digital editions on October 17th.

San Francisco, CA, September 18, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the sequel to the smash-hit horror/action manga series with the launch of TOKYO GHOUL: RE on October 17th.

The new series, by TOKYO GHOUL creator Sui Ishida, will be published in print and digital editions under the VIZ Signature imprint. TOKYO GHOUL: REis rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens; Volume 1 will carry a print MSRP of $12.99 U.S. / $17.99 CAN. The series will also be available digitally via VIZ.com and the VIZ Manga App, as well as from the Nook, Kobo, Kindle, iBooks, comiXology, and Google Play Store. Subsequent volumes will be published in English on a bi-monthly basis.

“Fans will not want to miss this riveting sequel, with its cast of colorful new characters and familiar favorites in a story that dives further into the lore of TOKYO GHOUL,” says Pancha Diaz, Editor. “Follow the Qs Squad this fall as they take on the lethal and often unpredictable attributes of the Ghouls they are charged with hunting!”

Manga creator Sui Ishida was born in Fukuoka, Japan. He is the author of TOKYO GHOUL and several TOKYO GHOUL one-shots, including one that won him the Young Jump 113th Grand Prix award in 2010. TOKYO GHOUL began serialization in Weekly Young Jump in 2011 and was adapted into an anime series in 2014.

For additional information on TOKYO GHOUL and other manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.