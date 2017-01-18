To Be Gonged or Not To Be Gonged! That’s the Question!

Do you have what it takes to survive being gonged? Will Arnett wants to know because ABC is looking for contestants for his reboot of The Gong Show.

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO SURVIVE BEING GONGED?

Nationwide Talent Search Underway for the Return of ‘The Gong Show’

Executive Producer Will Arnett Has a Special Message for the Unusually Talented

Unusually talented and unique performers are getting a chance to see if they have what it takes to appear on ABC’s upcoming return of “The Gong Show” and survive the gong! Executive produced by Will Arnett, “The Gong Show” is considered by many as one of TV’s all-time great variety shows and will be updated for the internet generation.

If you or someone you know wants the opportunity to show off your wonderfully unpredictable, strange, weird, odd, one-of-a-kind, and original acts to viewers across the country – here is your chance! Contestants can apply online at www.gongshowcasting.com or attend an open casting in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 11th.

Executive producer Will Arnett has a special message for prospective “Gong” contestants:

Play video here or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://denofthieves.wetransfer.com/downloads/a2e3a8071804bebb7ac010ae5610c15b20170113233238/fb2f52

“The Gong Show” and MysticArt Pictures are accepting auditions from zany and creative acts of all kinds and will be auditioning singers, dancers, unique comedy acts, people who can pull off a random feat, skill, or stunning stunts, groups, individuals with special hobbies, comedians, and incredibly talented people of all ages. Nothing is off the table!

OPEN CASTING CALL:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2017

The Glendale Galleria

*Check-in is near Dick’s Sporting Goods

100 W. Broadway

10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

ONLINE SUBMISSIONS:

To be considered for “The Gong Show,” performers must upload a video submission of their act and complete the online application at www.gongshowcasting.com. If selected, producers will reach out to schedule the contestant for a pre-arranged audition.

Visit www.gongshowcasting.com for complete details or email questions or concerns to gongcasting@gmail.com.

“The Gong Show” will be produced by Den of Thieves, Electric Avenue Productions and Principato Young Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and will be taped in front of a live audience. “The Gong Show” is executive produced by Will Arnett, Evan Prager, Jesse Ignjatovic, Conrad Green and Peter Principato. Jared Morell, Jordan Barrow and Marc Forman will co-executive produce.

