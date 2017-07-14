TNT & TBS Bring Out-of-This-World Experiences To San Diego Comic-Con 2017!

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be abducted by aliens? Thanks to TBS, you can find out!

The network’s alien abduction fan experience is only one of the many out-of-this-world, fan-first experiences, all-star panels, and sneak peeks that TBS and TNT are bringing to San Diego.

The networks will also be bringing stars from People of Earth and The Last Ship for panels and docking a Wrecked pop-up island off the marina behind the San Diego Convention Center.

Conan O’Brien will beshooting CONAN live every night, there wii be a panel dedicated to TBS’ animated shows – American Dad! and three new shows, as well as a sneak peek of season four of The Last Ship.

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 takes place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, during the weekend of July 19 – July 23.

Turner’s TBS & TNT are bringing out-of-this-world comedy and action to San Diego for Comic-Con International® 2017. The networks’ presence at the annual gathering will feature all-star panels and immersive attractions, including a multi-sensory People of Earth virtual reality experience that allows fans to experience what it feels like to be abducted by aliens and a Wrecked Pop-Up Island docked in the marina behind the San Diego Convention Center.

Among the many stars set to participate in panel sessions are Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan from TNT’s The Last Ship and Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nunez, Nasim Pedrad, Michael Cassidy, Ken Hall, Björn Gustaffson, Brian Huskey, David Jenkins, Luka Jones and Alice Wetterlund from TBS’s People of Earth.

In addition, Conan O’Brien will be back in San Diego for the third year in a row to tape a week of CONAN episodes at the Spreckels Theatre. This year, TBS’s late-night hit will welcome the stars of the TV series Game of Thrones and Supernatural, as well as the movies Bright and The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Below is a rundown of TBS & TNT’s events scheduled for Comic-Con International® 2017.

TBS’s People of Earth Takeover of San Diego International Airport

The Turner presence is already being felt by travellers at San Diego International Airport, thanks to a massive takeover celebrating TBS‘s hit comedy People of Earth. Billboards, wraps and other imagery don everything from the baggage carousels to the escalators with messaging about People of Earth‘s highly anticipated second season, which launches on Monday, July 24, the day after Comic-Con.

Visitors are also invited to take photos in front of the People of Earth “Boop” column wraps and post their pictures to social media using #PeopleofEarth.

TBS’s People of Earth Abduction Experience

TBS, Brand Connections, SupersphereVR and Stun Creative invite fans to experience the extraordinary Comic-Con virtual reality activation in celebration of the second season of People of Earth. This exciting attraction will give Comic-Con attendees the chance to be abducted by the aliens of People of Earth in a completely original one-on-one encounter. The three-minute experience, written by show creator David Jenkins, highlights the aliens’ unique personality quirks and their bright, antiseptic ship. Visitors will leave with a socially shareable “reaction” gif to one of the multi-sensory triggers.

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Booth 3629

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, July 19, 6-9 p.m. (Preview Night)

Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TBS’s Aliens and People of Earth Panel

The stars and creator of TBS’s out-of-this-world comedy series People of Earth will be on-hand to celebrate the show’s second season. the session will kick off with an exclusive screening of the new season’s first episode, followed by a Q&A discussion with the panelists.

Panelists: Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nunez, Nasim Pedrad, Michael Cassidy, Ken Hall, Björn Gustaffson, Brian Huskey, Luka Jones and Alice Wetterlund, as well as series creator David Jenkins

Moderator: TV Guide‘s Jim Halterman

Date: Friday, July 21, 6-7 p.m.

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6A

Wrecked Pop-Up Island

TBS has created a one-of-a-kind floating island that that invites fans to experience the Wrecked island life. After touring the California coast for the past few weeks, the island comes ashore for its tour de Comic-Con, a four-day stint during which it will be docked in the marina behind the San Diego Convention Center. Fans will be able to enjoy the huge island paradise filled with activities and photo ops designed to replicate the Wrecked experience of being stranded on a remote island. A 21+ experience with free drinks and custom coconut cocktail cups.

Activities:

Mechanical Boar

Palm tree climbing wall

Skee-Ball

Putt into “The Pitt”

Search and Rescue photo op

Real Lotus Airlines fuselage

Location: 5th Ave. Landing, Slip 1-A

Hours of Operation: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23, Noon-5 p.m.

Press Hours: Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21, 11 a.m.-Noon

TBS Gets Animated

TBS is diving into animation in a big way, and the executive producers, creators and writers from the network’s current and upcoming animated series are going to be at Comic-Con to showcase exclusive clips and sneak peeks of each show. The panel will include Matt Weitzman, co-creator and executive produder of TBS’s hit show American Dad!; Carson Mell, creator and executive producer of Tarantula, a new series about the eccentric residents of the Tierra Chula Resident Hotel; creator and executive producer Olan Rogers and executive producer David Sacks of Final Space, a serialized intergalactic space saga about an spaceman named Gary and his adorable, planet-destroying friend, Mooncake; and J.G. Quintel, creator of the Emmy®-winning Regular Show, whose new TBS series Close E nough centers on a family growing up without getting old.

Panelists: Matt Weitzman (American Dad!), Carson Mell (Tarantula), Olan Rogers & David Sacks (Final Space) and J.G. Quintel (Close Enough)

Moderator: People of Earth’s Brian Huskey

Date: Thursday, July 20, 7-8 p.m.

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 7AB

The Last Ship Panel & Season 4 Sneak Peek

In honor of The Last Ship‘s upcoming fourth season – which will launch with a two-episode premiere Sunday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) – TNT will present a panel featuring series stars Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan, as well as executive producer Steven Kane. The session will include an exclusive sneak peek of season four.

Panelists: Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin, Bridget Regan and Steven Kane

Moderator: TV Guide‘s Jim Halterman

Date: Sunday, July 23, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall H

TBS’s CONAN at Comic-Con, Including New CONAN360 Live Pre-Show

Conan O’Brien returns to San Diego for the third year in a row with star-filled shows taped live during Comic-Con International®. The roster includes stars from the upcoming Netflix movie Bright, the new Warner Bros. film The LEGO Ninjago Movie, HBO’s Game of Thrones, The CW’s Supernatural and a surprise film cast to be announced. CONAN‘s Comic-Con® International shows will be taped at San Diego’s historic Spreckels Theatre on Wednesday, July 19 – Saturday, July 22. Episodes will air that Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS.

New this year will be the CONAN360 Live Pre-Show, shot from the roof of Spreckels Theatre. Sponsored by AT&T, the pre-show will air live each night in 360-degrees across Team Coco’s social handles, giving fans at home access to bonus interviews, behind-the-scenes guest arrivals and more.

Here’s the schedule for the week’s guests:

Wednesday, July 19

Stars from Bright: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez and Lucy Fry

Stars from Supernatural: Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles

Thursday, July 20

A surprise film cast to be announced

Saturday, July 22

Stars from The Lego Ninjago Movie: Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Zach Woods, Michael Pena, Kumail Nanjiani and Abbi Jacobson

Sunday, July 23

Stars from Game of Thrones: Alfie Allen, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Conleth Hill, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead Wright

For tickets and more information about CONAN‘s San Diego shows, please visit teamcoco.com/comiccon. Fans can keep connected with CONAN during Comic-Con by using #ConanCon on social media.

