TNT Orders Pilots Constance and Beast Mode!

TNT has picked drama pilots Constance and Beast Mode.

Constance stars Elisabeth Shue as a former beauty queen turned small town bureaucrat.

Beast Mode is inspired by the legendary female boxing trainer Ann Wolfe.

TNT Picks Up Drama Pilots Constance and Beast Mode (wt)

Constance from Sonar Entertainment to star Elisabeth Shue, written by KC Perry, directed by Jesse Peretz and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Bill Dubuque, Tom Lesinski, Jenna Santoianni, Peretz, Shue and Perry

Beast Mode is written and executive produced by David Schneiderman with executive producers Stefanie Huie and

MACRO’s Charles D. King, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks

Turner’s TNT has ordered the scripted dramas Constance and Beast Mode (working title) to pilot. KC Perry (The Originals) wrote Constance, which stars Academy Award nominee Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas), with Emmy® nominee Jesse Peretz (Glow, Girls) attached to direct. Constance is produced by Team Downey, in association with Sonar Entertainment and Studio T, with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey (Sherlock Holmes), Amanda Burrell, Bill Dubuque (Ozark), Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes), Jenna Santoianni (Mr. Mercedes), Peretz, Shue and Perry serving as executive producers. Beast Mode is written and executive produced by David Schneiderman and produced by Ann Wolfe and MACRO in association with Studio T, with executive producers Stefanie Huie (Triangle) and MACRO’s Charles D. King (Mudbound), Kim Roth (Inside Man) and Poppy Hanks (Fences).

Constance is a fun, darkly humorous, veneer-stripping story about one woman’s refusal to fade into obsolescence. It follows former beauty queen turned small town bureaucrat, Constance Young, whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics.

In a different, but equally compelling tale of a woman on the edge, Beast Mode, inspired by the life of legendary boxing trainer Ann Wolfe, tells the story of a feisty, brilliant-yet-damaged woman with a “kill or be killed” mentality. While these qualities make her an excellent trainer, they tend to cause problems in the rest of her life.

“Constance and Beast Mode exist in two radically different worlds, one of cosmetics and crime, and the other of elite boxing, but both pilots are about complicated, empowered women who are incredible forces of nature,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Their passion and ambition, mixed with a healthy dose of craziness, make them unforgettable characters that our viewers will love.”

About Sonar Entertainment

Sonar Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment studio that develops, produces, finances and distributes content for global audiences. Sonar Entertainment premium series include Mr. Mercedes, written by David E. Kelley, based on the novel by Stephen King, with AT&T Audience Network; The Son, starring Pierce Brosnan for AMC; Das Boot, an eight-part series inspired by the acclaimed movie, for Sky; scripted drama series The Hunt and documentary series Lorena, both produced with Jordan Peele for Amazon; scripted sci-fi comedy series Weird City, produced with Jordan Peele for YouTube Premium; and an A.I. documentary series produced with Robert Downey Jr. for YouTube Premium. Sonar Entertainment also distributes internationally, outside the UK, Taboo, for FX and BBC One, starring Tom Hardy and executive produced by Ridley Scott. Factual and lifestyle series include Texas Metal for Discovery and Food’s Greatest Hits for Scripps. Sonar Kids and Family series include Counterfeit Cat, airing on Disney XD in the US, Teletoon in Canada, on Hulu and in over 200 countries worldwide; and Go Away, Unicorn! for Disney.

Like this: Like Loading...