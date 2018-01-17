Time To ’em What’s Up! Trailer: Chosen Kin!

Chosen Kin which is about a trio of humans with undeveloped super powers who are forced to set aside their differences and unite to save the human race against powerful foes.

Created by comics fans for comics fans, Chosen Kin: Origins is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Chosen Kin Origins

Producer Neko Sparks and iSparked Studios has created a brand new series ‘Chosen Kin’ which is about a trio of humans with undeveloped super powers who are forced to set aside their differences and unite to save the human race against powerful foes.

“Think Game of Thrones meet The Avengers with a little Empire sprinkled in. We want to make the ultimate superhero series that fans will love: Sexy, Hip, Violent, and Fun. A new breed of superheroes with just the right amount of edge.” Said Producer Neko Sparks.

View the official trailer here Chosen Kin Trailer enjoy!

Chosen Kin is an urban superhero series created by comic book fans for comic book fans. iSparked Studios wanted to create a team of superheroes that LOOK, ACT, and TALK like every day people! The shows top billed cast have worked in a number of big Hollywood films including: “Furious 7” and “Creed” to name a few.

