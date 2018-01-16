Time Force Joins Power Rangers: Shattered Grid!

New chapters of Power Rangers: Shattered Grid will be in comics shops in April, when the arrival of the Pink Time Force Ranger gets things going.

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, from writer Kyle Higgins and artist Daniele di Nicuolo, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured—unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!

BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands Unveil Next Chapters of The Major Comic Book Event

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 main cover by Jamal Campbell

LOS ANGELES, CA – BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands are excited to announce new chapters of POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID, available at comic shops in April 2018. Lord Drakkon – a twisted alternate-reality version of Tommy Oliver (AKA the Mighty Morphin Green Ranger) – has made his first, devastating move in his plan to destroy the Power Rangers and now they must strike back…but they won’t be doing it alone!

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, from writer Kyle Higgins and artist Daniele di Nicuolo, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured—unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before! This issue features a main cover by Jamal Campbell (Green Arrow), with variant covers by Jordan Gibson (America) and Carlos Villa (Lockjaw).

Even more fan-favorite Power Rangers join the battle in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1, from fan-favorite writers Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott & more, along with artists Marcus To (Guardians of the Galaxy), Dylan Burnett (Interceptor) & more! Featuring fan-favorite teams from across the Power Rangers universe—Dino Charge, RPM, Time Force, Ninja Steel, Dino Thunder—the entire fabric of reality is under threat as Drakkon invades! This issue features a main cover from Dan Mora (Klaus), along with variant covers by George Caltsoudas (Star Trek: Discovery) and Matt Taylor (Shade: The Changing Girl).

“POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID delivers Power Rangers team-ups you’ve never seen before – and that all begins with the arrival of the Pink Time Force Ranger,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands are working closely to make sure every issue of this event feels like the biggest Power Ranger comic you’ve ever read…until the next issue, which is somehow even bigger!”

