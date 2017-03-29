Time And All That Trailer: A Ghost Story!

With A Ghost Story, acclaimed director David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Pete’s Dragon) returns with a singular exploration of legacy, loss, and the essential human longing for meaning and connection.

Recently deceased, a white-sheeted ghost (Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck) returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife (Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara), only to find that in his spectral state he has become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away.

Increasingly unmoored, the ghost embarks on a cosmic journey through memory and history, confronting life’s ineffable questions and the enormity of existence.

A Ghost Story opens on July 17th.

It’s all about time. Watch the official trailer for A GHOST STORY, from writer/director David Lowery, starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck. In Theaters July 7th.

RELEASE DATE: July 7th, 2017

WRITER/DIRECTOR: David Lowery

CAST: Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck

