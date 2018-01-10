Thor: Ragnarok Comes Home In February!

Thor: Ragnorak – the first outright comedy in the Marvel cinematic Universe – is coming to home video beginning on February 20th with Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere and 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ on March 6.

Bonus Features include (but are not limited to): Audio commentary by Director Taika Waititi; Deleted Scenes; Outtakes; part three of the mockumentary “Team Thor,” retitled “Team Darryl,” and more.

BRING HOME ONE OF THE BIGGEST SUPER HERO MOVIE OF 2017 “THOR: RAGNAROK”

Strikes Digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 20 and 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ on March 6

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” the God of Thunder’s third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, electrified both audiences and critics alike reaching over $845M at the global box office. Now the colorful cosmic adventure, loaded with action, humor, drama and spectacle, bursts into homes Digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD™, and Movies Anywhere, on Feb. 20 and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on March. 6.

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett). But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) – and grapple with his silver-tongued adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the fierce warrior Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the eccentric Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Fans who bring home the Ultimate Cinematic Universe Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) of “Thor: Ragnarok” will experience all the thunderous action and lightning-fast wit in stunning 4K Ultra HD with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Exclusive, never-before-seen bonus features include deleted scenes; hilarious outtakes; an exclusive short: part three of the mockumentary “Team Thor,” retitled “Team Darryl” and featuring an eccentric new roommate; the evolution of MCU’s heroes culminating in “Avengers: Infinity War;” numerous making-of featurettes which explore the unique vision of director Taika Waititi; the story’s unstoppable women; the effortlessly charismatic Korg; the tyrannical leader of Sakaar, the Grandmaster; and the film’s comic-book origins; audio commentary by Waititi; and more.

