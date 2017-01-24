This Week’s Teen Wolf Preview!

This is a very sad TV Season for me. Several shows that I watched religiously are all ending in the next few months. Salem, Orphan Black, Grimm and MTV’s Teen Wolf. After interviewing the cast at the start of S2, I decided to watch the show. I binged the entire first season in a single sitting. I fell in love and became hooked. The last few seasons have been a confused mess and I have no idea what’s going on – yet I still watched, because I adore the characters. Teen Wolf is an example of a show where you can have a lousy story, but as long as you keep the characters consistent and likeable you’ll watch them in any ridiculous situation.

How can you not like Scott, Stiles, Lydia and The Coach? We’re almost at the half-way mark of the 20 episode finale. This week in episode 609, “Memory Found,” follows Scott, Lydia and Malia who enact a desperate plan to try and remember Stiles, while Liam and Theo act as decoys. Check out the slide show and clips! Teen Wolf airs Tuesday nights on MTV.

