This Doesn’t Happen in Keough Trailer: Cold Pursuit!

Keough citizen of the year Nels Coxman’s son has died of an apparent heroin overdoes.

Not satisfied with the idea that his son was an addict, Coxman sets out to wreak vengeance on Viking – the drug dealer who may have been responsible for his son’s death.

Cold Pursuit opens on February 8, 2019.

The perfect revenge is all in the execution. Watch Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum and Tom Bateman in the new trailer from Summit Entertainment’s COLD PURSUIT — only in theaters nationwide on February 8th!

Only In Theaters Nationwide February 8th

COLD PURSUIT, an action thriller infused with irreverent humor, stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a family man whose quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels’ search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. As one by one each of Viking’s associates “disappear,” Nels goes from upstanding citizen to ice-cold vigilante, letting nothing – and no one – get in his way.

Cast: Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum, Tom Bateman

Directed by: Hans Petter Moland

Screenplay by: Frank Baldwin

Based on: The movie “Kraftidioten” written by Kim Fupz Aakeson

Produced by: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein B. Kvae, Michael Shamberg, Ameet Shukla

Genre: Action Thriller

Distributor: Summit Entertainment

