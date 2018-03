They Nailed It Trailer: Deadpool 2!

Deadpool 2: The Trailer has been unleashed upon an unsuspecting world. (Still, in my heart of hearts, I will always think of DP2 as Untitled Deadpool Sequel.)

The trailer is definitely fun.

Deadpool 2 will be in theaters on May 18th.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

In Theaters May 18, 2018

Connect with Deadpool Online: http://fox.co/DeadpoolMovieSite

Like Deadpool on FACEBOOK: http://fox.co/DeadpoolFB

Follow Deadpool on TWITTER: http://fox.co/DeadpoolTwitter

Follow Deadpool on INSTAGRAM: http://fox.co/DeadpoolInstagram

Like this: Like Loading...