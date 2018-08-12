There’s Something In The Woods Trailer: Slaughterhouse Rulez!

Despite looking, sounding and acting like a postscript to Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Cornetto Trilogy (Pegg and Frost are even in the cast!), it is not.

But this tale of a nightmare unleashed when a sinkhole caused by fracking leads ‘straight to hell’ does for posh British schools what Pegg and Simon did for zombies, renegade cops and pub crawls.

No American release date as yet.

School’s a bloody nightmare! #SlaughterhouseRulez Only At Cinemas this Halloween

Starring Asa Butterfield, Finn Cole, Hermione Corfield, Michael Sheen with Nick Frost and Simon Pegg.

PREPARE TO GET SLAUGHTERED…

Welcome to Slaughterhouse, an elite boarding school where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness…and they’re about to meet their match. This ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations – literally – when a controversial frack site on prized school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole, and an unspeakable horror to be unleashed. Soon a new pecking order will be established as the pupils and teachers alike become locked in a bloody battle for survival…

Sony Pictures Releasing International presents a Catalyst Global Media production in association with Stolen Picture and Sony Pictures International Productions Slaughterhouse Rulez. Starring Asa Butterfield, Finn Cole, Hermione Corfield, Michael Sheen with Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Casting by Colin Jones. Co-Producer Huberta Von Liel. Visual Effects Supervisor Sebastian Barker. Costume Designer Colleen Kelsall. Music by Jon Ekstrand. Editors David Freeman, Victoria Boydell, Peter Christelis. Production Designer Matthew Button. Director of Photography John De Borman B.S.C. Executive Producers Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Diego Suarez Chialvo, Josephine Rose. Story by Luke Passmore and Crispian Mills & Henry Fitzherbert. Screenplay by Crispian Mills & Henry Fitzherbert. Produced by Charlotte Walls. Directed by Crispian Mills.

