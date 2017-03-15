There’s a Storm Coming Trailer: American Gods!

Starz’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods – a tale of the war between the Old Gods and the New – has its first trailer.

If anyone doubted that Bryan Fuller (Pushing Daisies, Hannibal) was the man to bring the book to life, this trailer puts paid to that notion – it’s brilliant!

American Gods premieres on April 30th.

“AMERICAN GODS” DEBUTS NEW TRAILER IN ANTICIPATION OF APRIL 30TH PREMIERE

Fans have new content to worship from the television adaptation

Beverly Hills, Calif. – March 15, 2017 – On the heels of the SXSW World Premiere, Starz releases a brand new trailer of godly proportions for the highly anticipated original series “American Gods” premiering on Sunday, April 30th at 9PM ET/PT . Fans will get a closer look into the epic journey of Shadow Moon and Mr. Wednesday with new footage from the fantasy series.

“American Gods” posits a different kind of war brewing—one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

About “American Gods”

Adapted from the award-winning novel, “American Gods” stars Ricky Whittle (“The 100,” “Austenland”) as Shadow Moon; Ian McShane (“Deadwood,” “Ray Donovan”) as Mr. Wednesday; Emily Browning (“Sucker Punch,” “Legend”) as Laura Moon and Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black”) as Mad Sweeney.

Other cast members include Yetide Badaki (“Aquarius,” “Masters of Sex”) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (“Deadly Waters”) as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover (“Back to the Future”) as Mr. World and Orlando Jones (“Madiba,” “Sleepy Hollow”) as Mr. Nancy.

Additional cast include Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files,” “The Fall”) as Media; Kristin Chenoweth (“Pushing Daisies,” “Wicked”) as Easter; Jonathan Tucker (“Kingdom”) as Low Key Lyesmith; Cloris Leachman (“Malcom in The Middle,” “Raising Hope”) as Zorya Vechernyaya; Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” “Prison Break”) as Czernobog; Chris Obi (“Snow White and the Huntsman,” “The Counselor”) as Anubis; Demore Barnes (“12 Monkeys”) as Mr. Ibis, Corbin Bernsen (“L.A. Law”) as Vulcan and Mousa Kraish (“Superbad,” “Fast & Furious”) as The Jinn.

“American Gods” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Bryan Fuller (“Hannibal,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Heroes”) and Michael Green (“Logan,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Alien: Covenant,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Kings,” “Heroes”) are writers and showrunners. David Slade (“Hannibal,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) is directing the pilot and additional episodes. FMNA’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are executive producers along with Fuller, Green, Slade, Adam Kane and Neil Gaiman. Senior Vice Presidents of Original Programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the Starz executives in charge of “American Gods.”

Starz retains all network pay TV and SVOD rights, as well as certain DVD distribution rights in the US and Canada, to the project. FremantleMedia is distributing the series in all other media worldwide.

Written by Neil Gaiman in 2001, American Gods has been translated into over 30 languages and earned numerous accolades including Hugo, Nebula and Bram Stoker Awards for Best Novel.

Like this: Like Loading...