The Walt Disney Company and KTRK-TV Houston Commit $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief!

The Walt Disney company and KRTK-TV Houston have announced a commitment of $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Disney will also match donations for the relief effort made by its employees – dollar for dollar – through Disney Employee Matching Gifts: A Program of The Walt Disney Company Foundation.

DisneyIABC Television Group will host a Day of Giving to benefit those impacted.

In addition, on Thursday, August 31, Disney|ABC Television Group (DATG) will host a “Day of Giving” to benefit those impacted by the hurricane. Starting in the morning with ABC local affiliates and “Good Morning America,” and throughout the day on ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and across all DATG social platforms, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most impacted.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the devastating path of this historic storm,” said Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company. “It’s hard to fully appreciate the impact, in part because it isn’t over yet. But we know thousands of people have lost everything and now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together, and we’re using our unique resources and reach to help those in need.”

Plus, eligible Disney employee donations to the American Red Cross and other qualified organizations involved in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort will be matched dollar for dollar by Disney Employee Matching Gifts: A Program of The Walt Disney Company Foundation.

