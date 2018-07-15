The Universe Is Calling: Meet The 13th Doctor’s Companions!

BBC America released a fifty-second teaser introducing the 13th Doctor’s companions – Graham, Ryan and Yasmin – during halftime of the World Cup Final.

It’s as mysterious as anything we’ve seen about the series, so far – though I suspect that not the Speed Force crackling about them.

Doctor Who returns this fall.

New Doctor Who, New Friends, New Adventures.

New #DoctorWho Coming Fall 2018 on BBC America.

