The Ultimate Weapon Trailer: Bright!

In a world where humans, orcs and elves are just trying to get along, a police diversity initiative partners Ward, a human, with Jakoby, an orc.

Then someone discovers the ultimate weapon – a magic wand!

Netflix’s Bright is directed by David Ayer (Fury, Suicide Squad) and premieres on December 22nd.

BRIGHT

From the director of Suicide Squad and End of Watch, David Ayer, comes a new action-packed film starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and Noomi Rapace Exclusively on Netflix on , 2017

“BRIGHT: THE ALBUM” COMING SOON

Atlantic Records and David Ayer, the creative minds behind the massively successful soundtrack “SUICIDE SQUAD: THE ALBUM,” are back in the lab again, brewing what’s sure to be another groundbreaking collection of hit songs – this time to accompany BRIGHT. The trailer for BRIGHT will give viewers the first taste of the palette and undertones of the exclusive new music being created for the film. More music and details about the global release of “BRIGHT: THE ALBUM” coming soon.

Bright Synopsis

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward, a human (Will Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a deadly, thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

The Netflix original film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Olivieri, and Kenneth Choi. The film is directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis. David Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers. The Netflix original film will be released on Netflix on , 2017. www.netflix.com/bright

Prepare to enter the world of Bright: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

#BrightMovie

Bright Official Channels

Facebook @Bright Movie

Twitter @BrightNetflix

Instagram @Bright

Like this: Like Loading...