The Rules Teaser: 13 Reasons Why!

When Clay Jensen returns home one afternoon, he finds a mysterious package addressed to him on the porch. Inside he finds a number of cassette tapes. He plays the first tape and what he hears grabs his attention.

13 Reasons Why premieres on March 31st.

13 Reasons Why | Hannah’s Monologue | Netflix – YouTube

Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers. The series is created by Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal) with episodes directed by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).