The Right Thing for a Little Girl Trailer: National Treasure: Kiri!

In season two of National Treasure: Kiri is a young black girl in the process of being adopted, who goes missing. While the search for her intensifies, her social worker, Miriam, takes the very public blame.

Hulu has released a trailer for National Treasure: Kiri

National Treasure: Kiri will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, April 4th.

NATIONAL TREASURE: KIRI

Featurette featuring interviews with writer Jack Thorne, executive producer George Ormond, director Euros Lyn, and cast members Sarah Lancashire, Lucian Msamati, and Paapa Essiedu.

Jack Thorne’s four-part National Treasure: Kiri will premiere Wednesday, April 4 only on Hulu.

Written by Jack Thorne, this four-part drama is the story of a young black girl in the process of being adopted by a middle class white family. We follow Miriam, as the fingers of suspicion and blame point at her and her judgement is questioned; Kiri’s birth family, as they find both their past failings and their present dysfunctional relationships put under the microscope; and Kiri’s adoptive family – particularly Alice, Kiri’s fiercely articulate white foster mother, as they are thrust into the national limelight. All of them are asking the same two questions: what happened to Kiri, and who is to blame?

