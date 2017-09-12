The Return of the World’s Worst Superhero Team: Quantum and Woody!

They’re ba-a-a-ck! Quantum and Woody – the world’s worst superhero hero team – are back in action!

Sometimes…you embrace your destiny. And sometimes…you and your trouble-making adopted brother find yourselves trapped in a scientific lab explosion that grants you $@&%ing awesome super-powers.

What does that look like? Check out our first look at the first issue of Quantum and Woody – in comics shops on December 20th.

Valiant’s QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #1 Gets Raucous with Daniel Kibblesmith & Kano in December!

Plus: Shield Your Eyes – EXTREME ULTRA-FOIL VARIANTS, Made with Authentic ’90s Foil, Debuting on Every Issue!

As first revealed at Entertainment Weekly, Valiant is proud to present your first look inside QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #1 – the FIRST ISSUE of the ALL-NEW and UNTRUSTWORTHY ONGOING SERIES from rising star Daniel Kibblesmith (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and explosive artist Kano (Daredevil) with covers by astonishing artist Julian Totino Tedesco (Hawkeye)!

In wake of X-O MANOWAR (2017) #1, SECRET WEAPONS #1, BLOODSHOT SALVATION #1, and NINJA-K #1, Valiant’s ICONS initiative – a new wave of must-read monthly series, prestige-format projects, and standalone events for the publisher’s biggest and most demanded heroes – is taking things way too far with the return of the world’s worst superhero team! That’s right – on December 20th, the Valiant Universe is about to get the adjective-worthy superheroes it deserves up in its business: QUANTUM AND WOODY!

Sometimes…you embrace your destiny. And sometimes…you and your trouble-making adopted brother find yourselves trapped in a scientific lab explosion that grants you $@&%ing awesome super-powers. As a result of their accident, Eric and Woody Henderson – aka Quantum and Woody – must “klang” their wristbands together every 24 hours or both dissipate into nothingness. Which makes superhero-ing pretty awkward when you’re not on speaking terms at the moment. See, Eric has been keeping a pretty big secret: He knows who Woody’s birth father really is…and where he’s been hiding all these years.

“So, since we’ve seen Quantum and Woody last, they’ve become as estranged as you can be when you’re bound on the molecular level,” writer Daniel Kibblesmith told Entertainment Weekly. “They’re not on speaking terms – Woody shows up every morning, KLANGS, and drives off. But the crazy thing, at least for readers who know the characters, is that the fight that broke up Quantum and Woody was actually Eric’s fault. He knew Woody’s birth father was still alive, and kept it from him. So, we’re all going to find out why, and the consequences of that brotherly betrayal.”

PLUS: In honor of Quantum and Woody’s upcoming overthrow of comic shops everywhere, Valiant can now “proudly” reveal that each of the new series’ first 12 issues will also feature EXTREME ULTRA-FOIL VARIANTS — a dynamic, new(ish) cover treatment featuring artwork by superstar artist Geoff Shaw (God Country) EMBOSSED and ENHANCED with AUTHENTIC COMICS FOIL FROM THE ‘90s!

Available at the standard cover price with no minimum order qualifications for retailers, relive the face-melting radditude of the era that gloriously birthed Beavis and Butthead Ren and Stimpy Quantum and Woody into comics history with the best foil covers ever produced by a major comics publisher* as Valiant’s EXTREME ULTRA-FOIL VARIANTS kick nostalgia in the nards!

“When we say that we’re utilizing actual comics foil from the 1990s, we mean actual comics foil from the 1990s,” said Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani. “In anticipation of Quantum and Woody’s return, we scoured the earth in the search of the rarest, most obscure, most arcane comics printing practices ever produced – only to find a true ‘holy grail of holofoil’ in the wilds of Canada that had gone virtually untouched for the better part of two decades. Over the next year, we’re going to be digging deep into those lost archives and combining numerous elements – some new, some old, some reclaimed from the some of the most prominent covers of the 90s – to create what we think are some of the most dynamic, eye-catching, and artistic uses of cover enhancements in the modern era.

“This line is partially a tribute, partially an art project, and partially an excuse to outdo the competition with what we believe will be some of the most coveted and sought-after covers of the year – all in celebration of the energizing, heartwarming, and hilarious story being crafted by Daniel Kibblesmith and Kano.”

THEN: Don’t relax, we’re not through here yet… Fans and collectors can get their chase on with Valiant’s “EXTREME” ULTRA-FOIL CHASE VARIANT subset! Each month, in the tradition of comics’ most highly sought-after oddities and error editions, Valiant will produce a single, STRICTLY LIMITED-RUN VARIANT of Geoff Shaw’s EXTREME ULTRA-FOIL artwork with A RARE, SPECIALIZED and SUPREMELY WACKY ‘90s FOIL!

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE: Stay tuned for the yet-to-be-revealed QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #1 MOST VARIANT COVER OF ALL TIME! – a super-chase incentive specially designed to break variants once and for all time!

With great power comes great sibling rivalry! On December 20th, you’ll believe two men and one goat can split a one-bedroom apartment and still be a credible threat to evil and injustice everywhere when QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #1 makes headlines and takes names – with covers by Julian Totino Tedesco (Original Sin), Geoff Shaw (Thanos), Nick Pitarra (The Manhattan Projects), comics legend Neal Adams (Green Lantern/Green Arrow)…and some truly crazy special guests we can’t talk about yet!

*Seriously, we’re trying pretty hard and they’re going to look even better than that Silver Surfer one from 1991, kids!

QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #1

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by KANO

Cover A (Standard) by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Cover B (Extreme Ultra-Foil) by GEOFF SHAW

Pre-Order Edition by NICK PITARRA

Extreme Ultra-Foil Chase Variant by GEOFF SHAW

Q&W Icon Variant by NEAL ADAMS

The Most Variant Cover of All Time! by TOP SECRET

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On Sale DECEMBER 20th (FOC–11/27/17)