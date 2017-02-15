The Man Who Found the Music Trailer: Sun Records!

Elvis may have been the King of Rock & Roll, but Sam Phillips may have been one of its Founding Fathers – he brought Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis (among others) to the public’s Attention.

Phillips is the central figure in CMT’s new drama, Sun Records – the story of how a rebellious new music grew and flourished during the early days of the civil rights movement.

Sun Records premieres on Thursday, February 23rd (10/9C).

CMT has released a preview of Chad Michael Murray on Playing Sam Phillips on the network’s new behind-the-music limited series, ‘Sun Records,’ premiering Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. “He’s such an iconic man, and lived such an incredible life,” Murray tells Yahoo TV. “He had to have a big personality to blend in with all these gigantic personas we’ve come to know and love.”

Set in Memphis during the tumultuous early days of the civil rights movement, ‘Sun Records’ tells the untold story of nothing less than the birth of rock ‘n’ roll. Chad Michael Murray stars as the label’s founder, Sam Phillips, who guided young musicians like Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis combined the styles of hillbilly country with the 1950s R&B sound created by artists like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Fats Domino and Ike Turner, and changed the course of music forever.

