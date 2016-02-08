The Magicians Goes Nuts!

Literally, this week’s episode of The Magicians (Syfy, Mondays, 9/8C) finds Quentin back in a very familiar – yet strangely different – environment: the hospital we saw in the premiere.
Only, of course, it’s not quite the same… is it?
The World in the Walls opens with Quentin waking up in the hospital – only this time, he has a hulking roommate. Dr. London (Tembi Locke) is there and she has bad news. When Quentin says he’s not a danger to himself or others, she brings in his father – whom he is supposed to have tried to kill!
Penny (Arjun Gupta) is there, too. He’s a nurse – who calls Quentin on his palming of his meds. Julie (Stella Maeve) turns up to visit – she and James are getting married! And Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) seems to be under the delusion that she’s an alien who has been sent to Earth to mate with him.
Worse, when Jane Chatwin (Rose Liston) turns up to tell him he’s right about his supposition that this is a spell, she also insists he knows the way out of it.
While everyone involved gives it their best shot, the sequences of Quentin in the hospital get old pretty quickly. What’s far more interesting is what’s going on in the real world – which involves such a nice twist at the end that I won’t say anything more about it.
The problem is that the hospital sequences take up the bulk of the episode – leaving Dean Fogg (Rick Worthy), and the real world Alice, Julie and Penny little time to do their part to wake Quentin up.
John McNamara’s script uses the hospital sequences to toss in some genre references (Lost in space, Star Trek, etc.…) but even those nifty bits can’t overcome the feeling that the ep is a placeholder – a feeling that only dissipates during the last few minutes, by which time it’s just not enough to really jolt us awake again.
It probably doesn’t help that the direction – by James L. Conway – is a bit ponderous and never really helps generate the excitement of discoveries being made in the real world.
After three pretty great episodes, The World in the Wall is a big stumble – even though we learn some crucial information. I’m sure it reads better in the book, but on TV it comes across as little better than boring.
Final Grade: C-
2 thoughts on “The Magicians Goes Nuts!”
It doesn’t read better in the book because this whole dreamsequence just doesn’t happen.
The people of brakebills never leave the school site and the hedgewitches never really get in contact with them. Both Quentin and Julia are almost completely isolated from the other’s world.
The books really focus on the excitement and discoveries magic has to offer and character development through study, experience and emotional struggle. This is, as you indicated as well, really lacking from the tv-show.
Julia for example has a hard time to get even the littlest information about basic magic through second rate ‘magicians’ and magic creatures. And Marina isn’t even an important character, if she even makes an appearance in the books at all.
And all these times that Jane Chatwin appears and gives cryptic clues are also ‘exclusive’ to the tv-show (and frankly a little annoying).
I think at this point it is best to just treat the tv-show and the books as two completely different stories, granted each with their own merit.
I just hope they don’t screw up the whole 3rd years disappearing thing (from the first episode)… 🙂
Keep up these reviews! I thought they were well written and as a bookreader I enjoyed reading the point of view of someone not familiar with the books.
