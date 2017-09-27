The Librarians – Magic Returns for Christmas!

On TNT’s fantasy adventure series The Librarians, the team will face off with Santa’s brother, the Patron Saint of Thieves; battle a casino that steals luck and, the wake of Charlene’s passing, attempt to keep The Library grounded to humanity.

So, same old, same old.

The Librarians return with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, December 20th (8/7C).

The Adventure Continues as TNT’s The Librarians Returns for Season Four

New Season of the Hit Fantasy Series Launches with a Two-Episode Premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT)

This winter, TNT’s hugely popular fantasy series The Librarians returns for a fourth season. Based on TNT’s hit movie franchise, The Librarians centers on an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around. Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth and John Harlan Kim star in the series as protectors of the world’s mystical treasures, with Emmy® winner John Larroquette as their reluctant caretaker. Noah Wyle (Falling Skies, ER) recurs in seven of twelve episodes this season as Flynn Carsen, the role he played in TNT’s hit movie trilogy. Season four of The Librarians is slated to launch with a two-episode premiere on a new night, Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) across TNT’s linear, mobile and digital platforms.

In this season of The Librarians, our heroes embark on new, action-packed adventures, risking their lives once again to save the world. They face off against Santa’s brother the Patron Saint of Thieves, try to save a town plagued by ghosts from the Civil War, battle a casino that steals luck, endure a body switching fiasco and join forces with a time traveling Librarian from the past. But their greatest challenge will come from within the Library itself. With Charlene no longer tethered to the Library, which keeps it grounded to humanity, one Librarian and one Guardian must step up and take the mantle. As Jenkins organizes the Tethering Ceremony, the high ritual that will bond the pair to the Library forever, thus granting them immortality, Flynn and Baird seem poised to make this sacrifice. Until a woman from Flynn’s past reveals herself to be one of the Library’s dirty little secrets.

Confronted with a dark mystery about the Library, every Librarian must ask themselves some tough questions: Is the Library itself good or evil? After millennia of one Librarian at a time, is it dangerous to have multiple Librarians working together? Can a Librarian ever live a “normal” life filled with love, friends and family? The Librarians have a lot of research to do, but this time, they’ll need to find the answers inside themselves without any books or prophecies.

The Librarians is produced by Electric Entertainment, with executive producers Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin and Noah Wyle.

About Electric Entertainment Electric Entertainment is a Los Angeles based production, distribution, and post-production company. It is currently in post-production on the fourth season of THE LIBRARIANS for TNT and post-production on the feature BAD SAMARITAN, a thriller directed by Dean Devlin, starring David Tennant and produced by Devlin and his Electric Entertainment team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan. The company’s GEOSTORM, which marks Devlin’s feature directorial debut, will be released by Warner Bros. on Oct. 20, 2017. Devlin produced with Skydance Pictures’ David Ellison and Dana Goldberg and Electric’s Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan.

Website: www.ElectricEntertainment.com

About TNT

TNT is basic cable’s #1 network in primetime with young adults and is home to one of cable’s most popular slates of original series, including Animal Kingdom, Claws, Good Behavior, The Last Ship, Major Crimes, The Librarians and the upcoming The Alienist and more. TNT’s premium non-fiction series include the upcoming Michael Moore Live from the Apocalypse and Who Run the World?, from Refinery29 and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker & Morgan Spurlock. TNT also presents popular shows like Arrow, Supernatural, Bones and Castle; primetime specials, such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards® and the iHeartRadio Music Awards; and championship sports coverage, including the NBA and the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

Website: www.tntdrama.com

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/tntweknowdrama

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TNTDrama

Twitter: twitter.com/TNTDrama | twitter.com/TNTPR

TNT app available for iOS, Android and other platforms and devices.