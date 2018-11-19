The Innocent Man Launches Globally on Netflix in December!

The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town focuses on two murders that shook the small town of Ada, Oklahoma, in the 1980s — and the controversial chain of events that followed.

Based on John Grisham’s true crime bestseller, The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town premieres globally on Netflix on December 14th.

The Innocent Man Launching Globally on Netflix on Dec. 14

In a story that gained national attention with John Grisham's best-selling non-fiction book, The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town, the six-part documentary series The Innocent Man focuses on two murders that shook the small town of Ada, Oklahoma, in the 1980s — and the controversial chain of events that followed.

Directed by Clay Tweel (Finders Keepers, Gleason, Out of Omaha), The Innocent Man includes interviews with victims’ friends and families, Ada residents, attorneys, journalists, and others involved in the cases. (Grisham appears, as does attorney Barry Scheck, co-director of the Innocence Project.) Developed as a documentary series by Tweel and Ross Dinerstein, it blends new footage with compelling archival video and photos. The series is produced by Maura Anderson and Shannon Riggs. Executive producers are John Grisham, David Gernert, Tweel and Dinerstein.

Director Clay Tweel:

“As a filmmaker I often find that the best stories are the ones we tell ourselves, but what surprised me was the extent to which that idea also permeates the criminal justice system. By re-examining these old cases I hope that viewers will identify the biases involved, even their own.”

Executive Producer John Grisham:

“The documentary series of The Innocent Man is gripping, compelling, and ultimately just as heartbreaking as the book. Though I know the story well, I can’t wait to watch it again.”

