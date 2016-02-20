The Hateful Eight Goes Digital March 15th and Blu-ray March 29th

One of the more controversial films of 2015, Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight arrives on Digital HD March 15 and Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand March 29 from Anchor Bay. The eighth film, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, stars Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tim Roth and Walton Goggins. By the description in the press release I can’t tell if this is going to be the 70MM version of the film with the 20 minutes of extra footage or the regular theatrical version.

Anchor Bay Entertainment and The Weinstein Company are proud to present the home entertainment release of the eighth film by two-time Academy Award® winner Quentin Tarantino (Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction). Shot entirely on 70mm and featuring a Golden Globe® and BAFTA® award-winning score by Oscar® winner Ennio Morricone (Bugsy, The Mission) The Hateful Eight “absolutely delivers on the sheer moment-to-moment pleasures fans have come to expect — from dynamite dialogue to powder-keg confrontations,” Peter Debruge, Variety.

An explosive frontier mystery about eight strangers with one deadly connection, The Hateful Eight will be available for digital download on March 15, 2016 from Starz Digital before heading to retail on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack ($39.99 SRP) and DVD ($29.98 SRP) from Anchor Bay Entertainment and On Demand March 29, 2016. Special features for THE HATEFUL EIGHT include two featurettes – “Beyond the Eight: A Behind-the-Scenes Look” and “Sam Jackson’s Guide to Glorious 70mm.”

“If you’re going to shoot your movie and release it in 70mm, it’s really the way to go: twenty-four frames a second flickering through a projector, creating the illusion of movement.” – Quentin Tarantino

Ultra Panavision 70 is the very rare and exceptional format that Quentin Tarantino and his team used to shoot The Hateful Eight, the widest 70mm theatrical release in twenty years. Panavision’s unique anamorphic camera lenses capture images on film in an incredible aspect ratio of 2.76:1. Almost all films seen today are shot in ratios of either 1.85:1 or 2.39:1. Simply put, Ultra Panavision 70 provides an amazingly wide and more detailed image.

The Hateful Eight marks the triumphant return to the genre for legendary composer Morricone (The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, A Fistful of Dollars). Nominated for an Academy Award® for Best Original Score, Morricone is back in the saddle after nearly four decades since last scoring a full-length Western. Additional Academy Award® nominations include 3-time Oscar® winner Robert Richardson for Best Cinematography and Jennifer Jason Leigh for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The Hateful Eight‘s notorious all-star cast also boasts Oscar® nominees Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Kurt Russell (Silkwood), Emmy® nominee Walton Goggins (TV’s Justified), Demian Bichir (A Better Life) and Tim Roth (Rob Roy).

In The Hateful Eight, set six or eight or twelve years after the Civil War, a stagecoach hurtles through the wintry Wyoming landscape. The passengers, bounty hunter John Ruth (Kurt Russell) and his fugitive Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh), race towards the town of Red Rock where Ruth, known in those parts as “The Hangman,” will bring Domergue to justice. Along the road, they encounter two strangers: Major Marquis Warren (Samuel L. Jackson), a black former union soldier turned infamous bounty hunter, and Chris Mannix (Walton Goggins), a southern renegade who claims to be the town’s new Sheriff. Losing their lead on the blizzard, Ruth, Domergue, Warren and Mannix seek refuge at Minnie’s Haberdashery, a stagecoach stopover on a mountain pass. When they arrive at Minnie’s, they are greeted not by the proprietor but by four unfamiliar faces. Bob (Demian Bichir), who’s taking care of Minnie’s while she’s visiting her mother, is holed up with Oswaldo Mobray (Tim Roth), the hangman of Red Rock, cow-puncher Joe Gage (Michael Madsen), and Confederate General Sanford Smithers (Bruce Dern). As the storm overtakes the mountainside stopover, our eight travelers come to learn they may not make it to Red Rock after all…

