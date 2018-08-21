The Great Brownout of 2018 Trailer: American Vandal: Season 2!

After the success of American Vandal, the directors of the series were under a lot of pressure. Hope do you follow that?

A call came in. All the students of a prestigious Catholic school were pooping! The boys began to work.

American Vandal: Season 2 premieres globally on Netflix on September 14th.

The Great Brownout of 2018 is upon us, and with it comes the much-anticipated second season of American Vandal.

Prepare for #2… launching globally on Netflix Friday, September 14th.

About American Vandal

Having left its red spray-painted mark on pop culture with a breakout freshman season, American Vandal returns with an explosive new case, a (mostly) new cast and solid new conspiracy theories. Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning true-crime satire follows documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund as they bring their investigative skills to an elite Catholic school where someone has been taking poop-related pranks to new heights. From co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, and showrunner Dan Lagana, American Vandal’s addictive second season will have everyone speculating: Who is the Turd Burglar?

American Vandal Season 2 stars Tyler Alvarez (Peter), Griffin Gluck (Sam), Travis Tope (Kevin), Taylor Dearden (Chloe), Melvin Gregg (DeMarcus) and DeRon Horton (Lou). The series is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts. Executive producers include Tony Yacenda, Daniel Perrault and Dan Lagana, Joe Farrell for Funny Or Die, and Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts.

