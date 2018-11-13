The Film Detective Partners with Three Sources to Increase Library by Thousands!

Classic movie and television streaming service The Film Detective has announced partnerships with Kit Parker Films, VCI Entertainment and Independent International Pictures (IIP) – giving them access to more than 1,000 new titles.

Dozens of these new titles will become available for streaming in the coming months.

The Film Detective Has Solved the Case for Classic Film Lovers

Classic Movie Streaming Service Announces Three New Partnerships; Expands Offerings Across App & Linear Channel.

ROCKPORT, Mass. — Nov. 12, 2018 — For Immediate Release — The Film Detective, a classic movie and television streaming service, announces three new partnerships, teaming up with Kit Parker Films, VCI Entertainment and Independent International Pictures (IIP) and dipping into their immense movie libraries, which will bring more than 1,000 new titles to The Film Detective.

Said Phil Hopkins, founder of The Film Detective, “The Film Detective is leading a new path during the era of the cord cutter, opening its doors to those unique genres that don’t quite have a home. With these new partnerships, The Film Detective taps further into the rich cinema history of our country and beyond and is able to significantly expand its library to satisfy the varied interests of classic cinephiles, whose movie appetites expand past the summer blockbuster toward arthouse, vintage, cult and niche programming.”

Kit Parker Films, which began in 1971 as a classic film distributor for major studios, boasts hundreds of favorites from Blaxploitation to westerns to as niche as vintage pro-wrestling. Top contenders include the 1945 film A Walk in the Sun, film noirs New York Confidential (1955) and Bad Blonde (1953), as well as the 1964 western Apache Rifles.

Independent International Pictures is a film library owned by Sam Sherman, a trailblazer in independent film production and distribution, offering B-movie fans dozens of cult horrors, foreign films and grindhouse titles into which fans can sink their teeth. Favorites amongst IIP’s listing will certainly be the 1954 film Two Nights with Cleopatra, starring the seductive Sophia Loren, as well as The Flesh and the Fiends (1960), starring Peter Cushing.

VCI Entertainment, the oldest surviving home video company in the USA, possesses a library of over 5,000 titles and is the credited with creating the “made-for-video” genre. A strong supporter of independent producers and directors, VCI hosts new playlists for TFD fans to explore, from British collections and film noir to cartoons like Clutch Cargo and Space Angel.

With the partnerships already in place, The Film Detective will add dozens of new titles from each collection throughout the upcoming months, preserving a little cinematic history.

New and old audiences alike will be welcomed to The Film Detective on Dec. 1 to a roster of festive films that are sure to awaken the holiday spirit with its annual “25 Days of Christmas,” hosting classic features on its app, including vintage Christmas cartoons and beloved films and shorts. Kicking off the festivities is Peter Pan (1955), a recorded version of the live NBC production filmed at the Ambassador Theater in New York, featuring the original Broadway cast. Starring the delightful Mary Martin as Peter, the production’s airdate garnered an impressive 65million viewers, the highest ever for a single television broadcast program at the time. The second week of December sees the heart-warming 1990 film Home for Christmas with the late Mickey Rooney, who charms as exthief Elmer who befriends a young child in the days leading up to Christmas. On Christmas Day, fans will be eager to put down their presents and pour a cup of eggnog to catch Basil Rathbone in the rarely seen short, A Christmas Carol (1959), followed by Vincent Price’s 1949 version of the beloved Dickens story. For an extra treat, starting Christmas Eve, Sling TV subscribers can watch “25 Hours of Christmas” on The Film Detective’s channel for a whole day’s worth of classic merriment and holiday cheer.

The Film Detective is available for $3.99 per month or $34.99 per year on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and all iOS devices. The service is also available to stream for free, with ads, on all of the app platforms and online at https://thefilmdetective.tv. The Film Detective is offered on Sling TV to all current Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue subscribers through the Hollywood Extras package, and streams 24/7.

About The Film Detective: The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of 3000+ hours on DVD and Blu-ray and through such leading digital and television broadcast platforms as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its OTT classic movie app, and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV. Visit us online at www.TheFilmDetective.com

Like this: Like Loading...