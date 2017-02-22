The Expendables In a 4K Combo Pack

I have a nice 4K Oled TV and just purchased the new Sony UHD Player so I’m always on the lookout for new 4K content. The problem is most 4K UHD Movies are outrageously expensive at $30.00. Prices are slowly dropping. The Expendables 1 and 2 UHD Combo Pack will be on 4K, March 2nd for a more reasonable $22.00.

The Expendables features an all-star cast including Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lungren and Terry Crews. Together, the elite team embarks on a mission to overthrow a Latin American dictator, but they soon discover a more formidable threat.

The crew returns with a vengeance in the film’s sequel, The Expendables 2. Action icons Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger join the franchise. In this second chapter, the team accepts a seemingly simple mission, but it soon evolves into a quest for revenge against a rival mercenary who threatens the world with a deadly weapon.

THE EXPENDABLES BLU-RAY/DIGITAL HD SPECIAL FEATURES

Comic-Con 2010 Panel

“Inferno: The Making of The Expendables ” Featurette

” Featurette “From the Ashes: Post Production” Documentary

Gag Reel

Deleted Scene

Audio Commentary with Director Sylvester Stallone

Marketing Archive (Blu-ray™ Only)

THE EXPENDABLES 2 BLU-RAY/DIGITAL HD SPECIAL FEATURES

“Gods of War: Assembling Earth’s Mightiest Antiheroes” Featurette

“Big Guns, Bigger Heroes: The 1980s and the Rise of the Action Film” Featurette

“On the Assault: The Real-Life Weaponry of The Expendables 2 ” Featurette

” Featurette “Guns for Hire: The Real Expendables ” Featurette

” Featurette Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Audio Commentary with Director Simon West

