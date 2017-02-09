The Doctor and the Superhero Soar Onto Home Video!

In what was an unlikely event even for the wildly inventive series Doctor Who, the show’s 2016 Christmas Special – Doctor Who – The Return of Doctor Mysterio teamed the Doctor with a superhero to (and here is where the show returned to a reasonably familiar scenario) save the world from an alien threat.

On February 21st, BBC Home Entertainment will release Doctor Who – The Return of Doctor Mysterio on Blu-ray and DVD – with bonus material including a special edition Doctor Who Extra.

DOCTOR WHO: THE RETURN OF DOCTOR MYSTERIO

DVD $19.98 ($24.98 in Canada) / BD $24.98 ($30.98 in Canada)

Approx. 60 mins + bonus content / single disc

In Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio, join the Time Lord, played by Peter Capaldi, as he teams up with an investigative journalist, played by, and a superhero to save New York from a deadly alien threat. Written by Steven Moffat, the special stars Justin Chatwin (Orphan Black, Shameless) as Grant, along with Matt Lucas (Alice in Wonderland, Bridesmaids), Charity Wakefield (Wolf Hall, The Player), Adetomiwa Edun (Lucifer, Bates Motel), Aleksandar Jovanovic, and Logan Hoffman. Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio aired on BBC AMERICA in the U.S. and on Space in Canada. It is executive produced by Steven Moffat and Brian Minchin, produced by Peter Bennett, and directed by Ed Bazalgette (Poldark). It was shot in Cardiff at BBC Wales Roath Lock Studios. Doctor Who is produced by BBC Studios Wales. Bonus content includes A New Kind of Superhero, in which we ask what it is about the Doctor that makes him so heroic, and a special Christmas Doctor Who Extra, in which stars Peter Capaldi and Matt Lucas, showrunner Steven Moffat, and many more give fans a very special inside look at the making of The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio on Blu-ray and DVD February 21, 2017

