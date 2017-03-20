The Cards Tell Me That Shut Eye Is Getting a Second Season!

Shut Eye – Hulu’s series about a fake psychic who may be genuinely psychic after getting beaten up by a customer’s boyfriend – has been renewed for a ten-episode second season.

The series, which stars Jeffrey Donovan as Charlie Haverford (the might-be-a-psychic in question, will have a new showrunner, John Shiban (Breaking Bad, DaVinci’s Demons).

SHUT EYE

Hulu’s Original drama series Shut Eye has been picked up for a second season containing 10 episodes.

John Shiban will serve as Showrunner/Executive Producer for the second season. Executive Producers also include Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein for Gran Via Productions and Les Bohem. Shut Eye is produced by Tri-Star Television.

The first season of Shut Eye starred Jeffrey Donovan (‘Charlie Haverford’), KaDee Strickland (‘Linda Haverford’), Emmanuelle Chriqui (‘Gina’), David Zayas (‘Eduardo Magana’), Angus Sampson (‘Fonso Marks’), Susan Misner (‘Dr. Nora White’) and Isabella Rossellini (‘Rita Marks’).

Season 1 of Shut Eye is currently streaming on Hulu

Like this: Like Loading...