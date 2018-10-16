The Bullet Settles Everything Trailer: Miss Bala!

Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength.
Miss Bala opens on February 1, 2019.
in theaters February 1.
Cast:
Gina Rodriguez
Ismael Cruz Córdova
and Anthony Mackie