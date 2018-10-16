The Bullet Settles Everything Trailer: Miss Bala!

Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength.

Miss Bala opens on February 1, 2019.

Plan every move. Play every side. Risk everything. Gina Rodriguez is #MissBala – in theaters February 1.

Synopsis: Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength.

Follow Us on Social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissBalaMovie/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/missbalamovie/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/missbala

Cast:

Gina Rodriguez

Ismael Cruz Córdova

and Anthony Mackie

Like this: Like Loading...