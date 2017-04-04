Television

The Academy and ABC Announce Dates for Next Four Years of Oscars®!

The Academy and ABC have announced the dates for the next four Academy Awards® presentations – taking the partnership to 2021 – and the key dates dates leading up to the 90th Academy Awards®.

The Academy and The ABC Television Network today announced key dates for the 90th Oscars®.  The Academy Awards® presentation will air live on ABC on Oscar® Sunday, March 4, 2018. Dates for the 91st, 92nd and 93rd Oscars presentations are set for February 24, 2019, February 23, 2020, and February 28, 2021, respectively.

Academy key dates for the 2017 awards season are:

Saturday, November 11, 2017                                  Governors Awards

Friday, January 5, 2018                                 Nominations voting opens

Friday, January 12, 2018                               Nominations voting closes

Tuesday, January 23, 2018                            Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 5, 2018                            Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Saturday, February 10, 2018                         Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, February 20, 2018                          Finals voting opens

Tuesday, February 27, 2018                          Finals voting closes

Wednesday, February 28, 2018                     The Oscars Concert

Sunday, March 4, 2018                                 90th Oscars

The date for the 90th Oscars was previously announced.

The 90th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live by the ABC Television Network.  The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

