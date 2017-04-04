The Academy and ABC Announce Dates for Next Four Years of Oscars®!

The Academy and ABC have announced the dates for the next four Academy Awards® presentations – taking the partnership to 2021 – and the key dates dates leading up to the 90th Academy Awards®.

THE ACADEMY AND ABC ANNOUNCE KEY DATES FOR 90TH OSCARS®

The Oscars Airs Live Sunday, March 4, 2018 on The ABC Television Network

Oscars Dates Selected for 2019, 2020 and 2021

The Academy and The ABC Television Network today announced key dates for the 90th Oscars®. The Academy Awards® presentation will air live on ABC on Oscar® Sunday, March 4, 2018. Dates for the 91st, 92nd and 93rd Oscars presentations are set for February 24, 2019, February 23, 2020, and February 28, 2021, respectively.

Academy key dates for the 2017 awards season are:

Saturday, November 11, 2017 Governors Awards

Friday, January 5, 2018 Nominations voting opens

Friday, January 12, 2018 Nominations voting closes

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 5, 2018 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Saturday, February 10, 2018 Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Finals voting opens

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 Finals voting closes

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 The Oscars Concert

Sunday, March 4, 2018 90th Oscars

The date for the 90th Oscars was previously announced.

The 90th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live by the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

