The 2018 Razzies® – That Fifty Shades Thing Is Not Worst Movie of the Year!

‘Tis the day before the Oscars and everyone’s fretting, In hopes that a Razzie® they won’t be getting!

Too bad about that, Tom Cruise! Too bad about that, Mel Gibson!

Yes, the 38th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards (The Razzies®) have once again nailed the worst of the worst in filmdom. (A complete list of winners(?) follows.

Recycled Toxic Razzie® Waste Dominates 38th Annual Golden Raspberry “Winners”

Emoji Movie, Tom Cruise, Tyler Perry and

Fifty Shades Darker Take Top $4.97 Trophies

Hollywood’s recycled trash heap attained an all-time high in 2017, and this toxic-level lack of originality was blatantly obvious once “winners” were selected for this year’s 38th Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Awards.

Leading this year’s list of movie-misfires is the emoticon-based, talking poop opus The Emoji Movie, the first animated feature ever to win Worst Picture. Emoji also took Screenplay, Director and Screen Combo (Any Two Obnoxious Emojis). The $4.97 trophies for “acting” went to Tom Cruise as Worst Actor for his widely-panned remake of The Mummy, Tyler Perry as Worst Actress for his 10th appearance as his popular drag character Medea in BOO 2 :A Medea Halloween, former Oscar winner Kim Basinger as Supporting Actress in Fifty Shades Darker, and Mel Gibson as Worst Supporting Actor for his “comic” turn in Daddy’s Home 2. A complete list of this year’s “winners” is included with this press release, and is also available at razzies.com.

Voting Razzie Members (over 1,000 from every US State except Montana and 26 foreign countries) cast their ballots online, selecting the very worst in nine categories. A new category, The Razzie Contender So Rotten You Loved It, was conceived in partnership with Rotten Tomatoes and voted on their site. Tens of thousands of votes were cast, and the overwhelming choice was Baywatch. The video announcing “Winners” of this year’s tackiest Tinsel Town trophy (linked above) will be released at 12:01am/PST, Saturday, March 3 – the now traditional day before the 90th Annual Giving Out of the Little Gold Naked Men.

38th Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Award “Winners”

WORST PICTURE

The Emoji Movie

WORST ACTRESS

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise / The Mummy

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Fifty Shades Darker

WORST DIRECTOR

Anthony (Tony) Leondis / The Emoji Movie

RAZZIE / ROTTEN TOMATOES AWARD:

THE RAZZIE NOMINEE SO BAD YOU LOVED IT!

Baywatch

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Emoji Movie, Screenplay by Tony Leondis, Eric Siegel & Mike White

AWARDS PER FILM

The Emoji Movie = 4 (Worst Picture, Screen Combo, Director & Screenplay)

Fifty Shades Darker = 2 (Worst Supporting Actress & Remake, Ripoff or Sequel)

The Mummy = 1 (Worst Actor)

Baywatch = 1 (R.T. Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!)

Daddy’s Home 2 = 1 (Worst Supporting Actor)

© 2018, The Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Awards, LLC

