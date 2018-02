They are finally here! Listen in as GeekScholars Movie News reveals their winners (and losers) in film for 2017 including: Biggest Surprise, Biggest Disappointment, Movies that Critics Got Wrong, and of course the Worst and Best of the Year!

After that, stay tuned for a round-table style conversation about many of the recently released teaser trailers for impending blockbusters including Solo, Deadpool 2, Skyscraper and more!

Like this: Like Loading...