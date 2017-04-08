That’s Not French Trailer: Bon Cop, Bad Cop 2!

It’s been not quite a decade since Ontario cop Martin Ward and Québec cop David Bouchard met on a case and overcame some slight… shall we call them… cultural differences to get the job done.

Now their paths are crossing again and, though they’ve remained friends since overcoming those cultural differences, it’s been a year since they last spoke and they find themselves working a case about a car theft ring that may be more than it appears. Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 Will be in Canadian theaters on May 12th – an American release date is TBD. Check out the new trailer after the jump.

Watch the official Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 Movie Trailer #2, starring Patrick Huard, Colm Feore, Lucie Laurier, Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, Erik Knudssen, Mike Dubois, Marc Beaupré and Sylvio Dipietro.

In Theatres May 12!

Eight years have passed since Martin Ward and David Bouchard met in a spectacular way on the Quebec/Ontario border. The two men have remained friends, but time takes its toll and they have not spoken in almost a year. In this second chapter, Ward and Bouchard must face an important car theft ring that turns out to be a lot more than they bargained for.

Enemies will prove to be the ones we did not expect and Ward and Bouchard will discover that life goes on and lots of things change, while some just… remain the same.

