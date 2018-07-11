That’s Catfishing Trailer: Sierra Burgess is a Loser!

Have you ever wondered what the Cyrano de Bergerac story would have looked like if Cyrano had been a woman? How about a high school girl in her senior year?

That’s the premise for Netflix’s Sierra Burgess is a Loser – starring Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser as Sierra.

Sierra Burgess is a Loser launches globally on Netflix on September 7, 2018.

SIERRA BURGESS IS A LOSER is a modern rom-com retelling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story set in high school. The story centers on Sierra (Shannon Purser), an intelligent teen who does not fall into the shallow definition of high school pretty but, in a case of mistaken identity that results in unexpected romance, must team with the popular girl (Kristine Froseth) in order to win her crush. Also starring RJ Cyler, Noah Centineo, Chrissy Metz and Lea Thompson.

