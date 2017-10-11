That’s a Wrap! Survivor’s Remorse Ends with Season Four Finale!

Starz has announced that this weekend’s two-episode season finale of Survivor’s Remorse has been upgrade to its series finale.

Family Ties/Answers and Questions will air Sunday, October 15th (10/9C).

SURVIVOR’S REMORSE PENULTIMATE EPISODE AND SERIES FINALE AIR THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15TH AT 10PM AND 10:30PM ET/PT ON STARZ

Tune in for the ninth and the final episode of the STARZ Original Series “Survivor’s Remorse,” this Sunday, October 15th, at 10PM and 10:30PM ET/PT on STARZ.

**EPISODE PREMIERE**

SURVIVOR’S REMORSE 409: “FAMILY TIES”

Airdate: October 15th at 10:00pm ET/PT

Cassie visits Rodney in prison as part of her journey to her Catholic confirmation. Reggie tries to persuade Cam to invest in Chen’s real estate deal. Missy gets some money from her father to invest in the same deal. Cam and Allison’s families get together for an engagement dinner.

**SERIES FINALE**

SURVIVOR’S REMORSE 410: “ANSWERS AND QUESTIONS”

Airdate: October 15th at 10:30pm ET/PT

Cam and Reggie are at odds about getting involved in a deal that involves abandoned school property, Missy is determined to pursue any lead that might get her out of the shadow of the Calloway clan and M-Chuck’s pursuit of her writing talent pits her against Cassie in a way that might never get resolved. A surprise revelation from Jimmy Flaherty leaves Cam with a choice to make: suit up or sell out.

