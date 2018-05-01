That Was Us Trailer: Ant-Man and The Wasp!

After an unusual teaser-for-the-trailer, your long (24 hour) wait for the new trailer for Marvel’s ant-Man and The Wasp is over!

From a sweet scene with Scott and his daughter talking about his career to The Wasp debating whether it should be her who goes low (‘I have wings!’); from Scott and Dr. Bill Foster comparing sizes (not what you think) to introducing an intangible villain, the new trailer sets up what looks to be a pretty spectacular ride.

We will find out where Ant-Man and The Wasp were on July 6th.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

MARVEL STUDIOS

Real heroes. Not actual size.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and The Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd & Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. “Ant-Man and The Wasp” hits theatres on July 6, 2018.

