That Reckoning Is Here Trailer: Westworld: Season Two!

While Dolores begins to build a world for the hosts, we get our first real looks at Shogun World in the new trailer for HBO’s Westworld.

Westworld returns on Sunday, April 22nd (9/8C).

Chaos takes control. Westworld Season 2 premieres 4/22 at 9PM on HBO.

Music: Cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” by series composer Ramin Djawadi in the official Westworld Season 2 trailer.

Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright and James Marsden.

Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, comes this dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

