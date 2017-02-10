Thank Goodness! TGIT Renewed En Masse!

ABC’s TGIT line-up – Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder – has received a blanket renewal for another season.

Next season will be the 14th for Grey’s Anatomy; the 7th for Scandal, and the fourth of How to Get Away with Murder.

ABC’s TGIT Lineup Has Won Thursday Night for 3 Weeks Running in Adults 18-49

ABC’s hit TGIT series – “Grey’s Anatomy, “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away with Murder” – have each been picked up for another season. It was announced today by Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment.

“’Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ and ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more. I’m thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them,” said Dungey.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” have proved to be a stellar combination for the network since the January return of the three shows from Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. All three shows are produced by ABC Studios.

The return of TGIT on January 26 drove ABC to Thursday season highs and made it the No. 1 network each week since the return, among Adults 18-49.

In its 13th season, “Grey’s Anatomy” is ABC’s No. 1 show among Adults 18-49, ranking among the Top 10 series on TV and as the No. 3 broadcast drama. On its midseason return (1/26/17), “Grey’s” marked its most watched telecast overall since September 2014 and hit its highest young adult number since September 2015 – since 9/25/14 and 9/24/15, respectively.

“Scandal” premiered with its biggest audience in over 14 months and its best young adult number since its midseason return last February – since 11/19/15 and 2/11/16, respectively. Since its season opener, “Scandal” has finished a strong No. 1 in its hour on all 3 telecasts among Adults 18-49. Ranking No. 1 in its hour on all 3 weeks this season among Adults 18-49, “Scandal” has won its hour by double-digits on each telecast over its nearest competition.

“How to Get Away with Murder” is the dominant No. 1 drama this season on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. in Adults 18-49. “Murder” came back to its midseason return with new season highs and its best performance in nearly 1 year – since 2/11/16. The drama is among the biggest gainers on TV this season in the Live + 7 Day ratings, more than doubling (+117%) its Live + Same Day Adult 18-49 number.

“Scandal” has consistently ranked as the most social broadcast program of Thursday nights since its winter premiere. Overall, TGIT has garnered over 2 million total interactions since its return three weeks ago. The franchise has placed within the top four most social broadcast programs on Thursday nights each week since its return.

GREY’S ANATOMY

(Thursdays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, “Grey’s Anatomy” is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

“Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins, Sarah Drew as April Kepner, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Jerrika Hinton as Stephanie Edwards, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Jason George as Ben Warren, Martin Henderson as Nathan Riggs and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

“Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Catch”). Betsy Beers (“Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Catch”), Mark Gordon (“Saving Private Ryan”), William Harper, Stacy McKee, Zoanne Clack and Debbie Allen are executive producers. “Grey’s Anatomy” is produced by ABC Studios.

SCANDAL

(Thursdays from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

Everyone has secrets, and Olivia Pope has dedicated her life to protecting and defending the public images of the nation’s elite by keeping those secrets under wraps. Pope’s team is at the top of its game when it comes to getting the job done for its clients, but it becomes apparent that these “gladiators in suits,” who specialize in fixing the lives of other people, have trouble fixing those closest at hand – their own.

“Scandal” stars Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus Beene, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North, Joe Morton as Rowan Pope and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

The series is created by Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Catch”). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Catch”), Mark Fish and Tom Verica are executive producers. “Scandal” is produced by ABC Studios.

HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

(Thursdays from 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET)

Murder, deception, fear and guilt are the ties that bind Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) to her long-time associates Frank Delfino, Bonnie Winterbottom and her students. But as the group struggles to move on with their lives following Wes’ death, their past continues to haunt them. Relationships will be fractured, lies will spin out of control, and a shocking, new mystery will upend their entire lives.

“How to Get Away with Murder” stars Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning and multiple Academy Award-nominated Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Nate, Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton.

Te series is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”). Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), Betsy Beers (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and Bill D’Elia (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The West Wing”) also serve as executive producers. “How to Get Away with Murder” is produced by ABC Studios.

