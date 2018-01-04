TGIT Crossover – Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder to Crossover!

ABC has announced that Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder will crossover later this season.

Both shows return from their holiday hiatus on Thursday, January 18th.

ABC ANNOUNCES A SPECIAL TGIT EVENT WITH ‘HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER’ AND ‘SCANDAL’ CROSSOVER EPISODES

#TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal

TGIT worlds will collide later this season when Annalise Keating and Olivia Pope share the screen during “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Scandal” crossover episodes, ABC confirmed today. Kerry Washington and Viola Davis posted the news early this morning (see below) and it was confirmed by Shonda Rhimes and Pete Nowalk, executive producer of “How to Get Away with Murder.”

The “Scandal” crossover episode was written by Raamla Mohamed and directed by Tony Goldwyn.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” crossover episode was written by Morenike Balogun & Sarah L. Thompson and directed by Zetna Fuentes.

As previously announced, new TGIT episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” return on Thursday, January 18, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

“How to Get Away with Murder” stars Oscar®-winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton.

“How to Get Away with Murder” is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”); Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and Betsy Beers (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

“Scandal” stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus Beene, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Bellamy Young as President Mellie Grant, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Joe Morton as Rowan Pope, Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker and George Newbern as Charlie.

“Scandal” was created by Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder”). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), and Mark Fish are executive producers. “Scandal” is produced by ABC Studios.

