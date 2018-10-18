TerraFormars Blasts Onto Home Media!

As Terraformars: Revenge opens, in the mission to find a cure for the deadly A.E. virus plaguing Earth, the Terraformars are not the only enemy. A squad has turned on the Annex 1 crew, seeking to capture Akari Hizamaru and Michelle K. Davis by any means necessary. As the body count rises, the scattered squads struggle to survive and contact Earth for reinforcements. But can they hold the line in a battle for Mars and humanity on two fronts? In this complete second arc, alliances are shattered, friends turn into enemies, and the mystery of the hyper-evolved cockroaches grows ever deeper.

Terraformars: Revenge will be in stores on October 23rd.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF TERRAFORMARS: REVENGE

Season 2 Of The Sci-Fi/Horror Series TERRAFORMARS Arrives This Month As A Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack

San Francisco, CA, October 18, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the release of Season 2 of the sci-fi horror series TERRAFORMARS: REVENGE on October 23rd.

TERRAFORMARS: REVENGE will be available as a Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack, with an MSRP of $59.99 U.S. / $69.99 CAN. The set contains all 13 episodes of Season 2. Blu-ray episodes are presented in full 1080p HD, 16×9 video with stereo audio featuring English and Japanese dialogue options. Notable bonus features for the set include clean opening and closing segments and the official series trailers, a digital art gallery, and behind-the-scenes interviews with the English voice cast.

The TERRAFORMARS anime series features a talented English voice cast including Christopher Niosi (Akari Hizamaru), Erica Lindbeck (Michelle K. Davis), Chris Smith (Shokichi Komachi), Cherami Leigh (Kanako Sanjo), Patrick Seitz (Sylvester Asimov), Cristina Vee (Eva Frost), and Robbie Daymond (Marcos Eringrad Garcia).

VIZ Media is the domestic publisher of the TERRAFORMARS manga series (rated ‘M’ for Mature Readers), illustrated by Kenichi Tachibana with story by Yu Sasuga, and also distributes the anime series counterpart. VIZ Media also holds the exclusive North American master consumer products rights for the property.

For additional information on TERRAFORMARS and other anime and manga distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

