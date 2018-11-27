Tell My Story Trailer: Springsteen on Broadway!

Springsteen on Broadway is a solo acoustic performance written and performed by Tony Award, Academy Award, and 20-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Springsteen.

After a thrice-extended run on Broadway, Netflix is bringing Springsteen on Broadway to the world on December 16th.

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY LAUNCHES ON NETFLIX DECEMBER 16, 2018.

Springsteen on Broadway is a solo acoustic performance written and performed by Tony Award, Academy Award, and 20-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Springsteen. Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography ‘Born to Run,’ Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. In addition, it features a special appearance by Patti Scialfa. Netflix will allow global audiences to see the show critics have been raving about from anywhere they are.

Watch Springsteen on Broadway on Netflix here on December 16th.

Like this: Like Loading...