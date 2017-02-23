TCM Gets Dark and Twisted – Launches Noir Alley!

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is launches a new programming franchise – Noir Alley.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is taking up permanent residence in the shadowy world of film noir with the launch of Noir Alley, a new programming franchise hosted by Eddie Muller, founder and president of the Film Noir Foundation. Known to classic film fans as “The Czar of Noir,” Muller will explore the genre from every angle as he introduces a different noir classic each week. Noir Alley will air Sundays at 10 a.m. (ET) starting March 5 with a screening of the movie widely credited as the first film noir, The Maltese Falcon (1941).

Film noir, with its gritty and dark style, was a favorite among 1940s and 1950s moviegoers and continues to be one of the most popular genres of classic film today. Noir Alley will showcase film noir’s heavy hitters each week including the below March lineup:

March 5: The Maltese Falcon (1941) , the unforgettable classic about “the stuff that dreams are made of,” directed by first-time director John Huston and starring Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet

“With this series dedicated to nothing but film noir, we will trace the evolution from its cinematic origins to its influence on more recent films,” said Charles Tabesh, senior vice president of programming for TCM. “As one of the foremost experts on film noir and a noir preservationist, Eddie Muller is the perfect guide to lead fans into the shadows each week for an immersive, hard-boiled experience.”

“Film noir offers more than just entertainment,” said Muller. “They serve as a vital part of both film and American history and I’m honored to have the opportunity to share these cinematic treasures – from the well-known classics to the unsung gems waiting to be rediscovered – with TCM’s community of movie lovers.”

For a complete schedule and more information, please visit TCM.com/noiralley

